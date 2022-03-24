Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 958.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 958.13 ($12.61).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRES shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.57) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.48) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.32) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON FRES traded up GBX 41.60 ($0.55) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 767.60 ($10.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 713.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 814.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 610.60 ($8.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 997.60 ($13.13).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

