Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.56 Million

Brokerages expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) to report sales of $33.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.97 million to $33.99 million. Carter Bankshares posted sales of $35.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $139.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.76 million to $141.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $150.44 million, with estimates ranging from $147.18 million to $152.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.39 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARE stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $16.79. 77,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,730. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.81. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $425.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

