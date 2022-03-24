California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives $60.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE:CWT traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 206,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,377,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,656,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

