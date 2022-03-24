Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $29.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,052,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

