Yellow Road Hits Market Capitalization of $204,731.68 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a market cap of $204,731.68 and approximately $6,280.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.51 or 0.07071025 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,993.01 or 1.00136627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00044649 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.