iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 469.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 88,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,595,000.

SHV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.24. 6,063,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,945. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.39. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.23 and a 52-week high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

