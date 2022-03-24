Clean Yield Group Has $516,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.28. 4,635,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,998,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $161.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

