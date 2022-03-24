Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.110-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of AIRG remained flat at $$8.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 50,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,880. Airgain has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.73% of Airgain worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

