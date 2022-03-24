Alpha Finance Lab Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $138.34 million and $65.16 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00045738 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001905 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

