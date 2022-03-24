K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives $19.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KPLUY. Citigroup increased their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.01) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.10 ($18.79) to €25.00 ($27.47) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €18.10 ($19.89) to €20.50 ($22.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.95. 8,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

