Brokerages Set Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) PT at €3.82

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.83 ($4.21).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.80 ($4.18) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.00 ($4.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.19) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.84) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

