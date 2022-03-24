Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.930-$6.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.400 EPS.

Life Storage stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.82. The stock had a trading volume of 229,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,951. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.70.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,114,000 after acquiring an additional 122,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

