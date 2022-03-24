PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 17,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in PayPal by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.05. 13,532,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,140,328. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

