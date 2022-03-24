American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.36.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in American International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in American International Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $63.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,181,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,068. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90. American International Group has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

