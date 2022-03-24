Clean Yield Group Buys 100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $22,520,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $214.66. 1,823,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.34. The firm has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.70 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

