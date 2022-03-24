$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.05.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,582,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.68. The company had a trading volume of 834,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,581. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

