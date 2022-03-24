Newscrypto (NWC) Achieves Market Cap of $37.86 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $37.86 million and $5.82 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.02 or 0.07119455 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,999.51 or 1.00144075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00044363 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

