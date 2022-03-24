Loser Coin (LOWB) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $527,727.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.02 or 0.07119455 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,999.51 or 1.00144075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00044363 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

