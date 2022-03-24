Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51 million-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.87 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.65.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pentair by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,173,000 after acquiring an additional 60,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pentair by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 540,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

