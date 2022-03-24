GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.50.

GNNDY traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.29. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $129.75 and a 52 week high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

