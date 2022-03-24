Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.71.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $3.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.32. 635,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.84.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

