Analysts Set Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Target Price at $42.38

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

COUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of COUR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 504,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -15.53. Coursera has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coursera will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,191,788 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coursera by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Coursera by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Coursera by 1.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 40.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

