Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Jamie Singleton Sells 5,000 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $403,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jamie Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 866,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,412. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

