Clean Yield Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Clean Yield Group lowered its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 108,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,067. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.35 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.53.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.97.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

