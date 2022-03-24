Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 31,074,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,553,266. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.