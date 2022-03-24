Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.700-$14.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.26 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

NYSE:COO traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $411.94. The stock had a trading volume of 327,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.69. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $368.78 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $469.00.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 736 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.