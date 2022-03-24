CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CINC traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 101,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,973. CinCor Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on CINC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

