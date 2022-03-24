Clean Yield Group Purchases 266 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,615. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

