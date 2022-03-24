OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSPN. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.21. 249,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,814. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $568.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.63.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneSpan will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in OneSpan by 21.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter worth $220,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

