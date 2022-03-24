Brokerages Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.34 Million

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) will report $10.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $17.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $6.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 million to $145.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $42.96 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.74.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $72.01. The company had a trading volume of 581,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.08. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $279,839.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $113,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $522,401. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $775,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,234,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.