Brokerages Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will report $10.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $17.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $6.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 million to $145.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $42.96 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.74.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $72.01. The company had a trading volume of 581,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.08. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $279,839.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $113,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $522,401. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $775,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,234,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

