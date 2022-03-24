Govi (GOVI) Market Cap Tops $13.47 Million

Govi (GOVI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Govi coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a market cap of $13.47 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Govi has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Govi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.55 or 0.07073753 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,116.98 or 1.00230650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044200 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GOVIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.