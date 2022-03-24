Clean Yield Group Sells 1,390 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Camden National makes up 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Camden National were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 146,099 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Camden National by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Camden National news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $84,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

