Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Snap One updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 263,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,080. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. Snap One has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $24.50.
SNPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.
About Snap One
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
