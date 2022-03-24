Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Snap One updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 263,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,080. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. Snap One has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

SNPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap One by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 162,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Snap One by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap One by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap One by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

