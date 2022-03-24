Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $329.50. 947,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,162. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.27 and a 200 day moving average of $363.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $293.21 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $395.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Moody’s by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.