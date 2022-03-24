AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

AIR traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 687,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,232. AAR has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,010,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 199.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 227,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $12,289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AAR by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 69,951 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

