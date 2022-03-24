SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Announces $0.31 Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 909.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE SLG traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.71. 333,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.30. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.40.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,126,000 after purchasing an additional 635,270 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.