Aurora Hits 24-Hour Volume of $496,497.00 (AOA)

Aurora (AOA) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and $496,497.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurora has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00234217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00036413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00112656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.