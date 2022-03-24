MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre stock traded up $23.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,236.44. 483,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,145. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,060.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,320.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 731.63 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.