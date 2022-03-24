Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of JBL traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.11. 769,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.40.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jabil will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $164,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,785. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

