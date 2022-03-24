Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

NYSE:DCO traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,512. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $646.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,802 shares of company stock worth $503,025. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ducommun by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

