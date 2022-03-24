Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of FWRD traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.34. The stock had a trading volume of 86,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.76. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $32,097,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Forward Air by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

