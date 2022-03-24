PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CFO Lance Barton Acquires 2,650 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CFO Lance Barton bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lance Barton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Lance Barton sold 66,218 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $954,863.56.

On Friday, March 18th, Lance Barton sold 66,218 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,325.16.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 1,366,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PLBY Group by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PLBY Group by 635.4% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

