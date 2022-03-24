Analysts Expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) to announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. Eldorado Gold reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%.

EGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 1,170,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,693. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

