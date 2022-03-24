Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

NYSE EHC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 301,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,280. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 46.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Encompass Health by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.