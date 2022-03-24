Brokerages Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.13). Sangamo Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,472,000 after acquiring an additional 372,615 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,960,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,207,000 after purchasing an additional 304,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 334,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 33,840 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,783 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,822. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $864.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

