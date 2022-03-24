SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.700-$-0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.71 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

Shares of SecureWorks stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. 218,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,095. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $17.17.

In related news, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $175,199 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 797.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,390 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

