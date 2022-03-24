The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NYSE TD traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,908. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $146.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 757,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after acquiring an additional 51,996 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

