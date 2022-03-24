Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $9,640,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $5.33 on Thursday, reaching $227.57. 4,706,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,255. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.46 and a 200 day moving average of $307.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.63.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.