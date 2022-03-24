WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,795 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 2.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after buying an additional 378,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,162,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,547. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average is $105.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.