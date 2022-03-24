Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 595 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.30. 3,868,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,174 shares of company stock worth $3,799,726. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

